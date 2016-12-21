版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories CEO Kevin Yeaman's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.34 Mln

Dec 21 Dolby Laboratories Inc

* CEO Kevin Yeaman's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.34 million versus $6.5 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* CFO Lewis Chew's FY 2016 total compensation was $2.15 million versus $2.51 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2ifwOm5 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐