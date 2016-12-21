版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines, Aeroméxico accept final order issued by U.S. Dept. of transportation granting them antitrust immunity

Dec 21 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Co and Aeroméxico accepted final order issued by U.S. Department of Transportation granting them antitrust immunity

* Delta Air Lines - accepted final order issued by U.S. Department of Transportation allowing the airlines to establish a joint cooperation agreement

* Delta Air Lines - agreement will establish largest transborder alliance between Mexico and United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

