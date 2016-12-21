版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Editas Medicine entered license agreement with broad institute for patent rights on Dec. 16

Dec 21 Editas Medicine Inc :

* Editas Medicine-after license agreement, broad institute granted co exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing, sublicensable license to cpf1 patent rights

* Editas Medicine - Dec 16, co entered license agreement with broad institute for patent rights related primarily to cpf1 compositions of matter Source text (bit.ly/2hUAptx) Further company coverage:

