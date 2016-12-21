版本:
BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide announces progress on strategic initiatives

Dec 21 Wolverine World Wide Inc :

* Wolverine Worldwide announces progress on strategic initiatives

* "remain on track to deliver against our 2018 adjusted operating margin goal"

* Initiatives intended to drive greater operational efficiency, speed and agility are ongoing

* Year-End inventory is now expected to be down high teens, compared to previous expectations of a low-teens decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

