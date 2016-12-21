版本:
BRIEF-Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund files notice with TSX

Dec 21 Middlefield Can-global REIT Income Fund :

* Filed a notice with TSX and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid

* Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund - fund may, during 12 month period from December 28 buy on TSX up to 331,054 units, being 10% of public float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

