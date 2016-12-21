BRIEF-Ford issues safety recall for certain 2017 Ford Super duty vehicles

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford Motor - is issuing a safety recall for approximately 8,000 2017 ford super duty vehicles to inspect and install a fuel tank strap reinforcement
* Ford - recall for about 1,300 2016 Ford taurus, 2016-17 flex, 2017 explorer and police interceptor utility, 2016-17 Lincoln market vehicles with 3.5-liter gtdi engines
* Ford issues safety recall for certain 2017 ford super duty vehicles to inspect and install a fuel tank strap reinforcement
* Ford motor - issues recall for certain 2016 Ford Taurus, 2016-17 ford flex, 2017 explorer and police interceptor utility, 2016-17 lincoln market vehicles Source text (ford.to/2iadPgY) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.