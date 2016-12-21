版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp says settlement of its first Freddie Mac seasoned credit risk transfer (SCRT) offering

Dec 21 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp says settlement of its first Freddie Mac seasoned credit risk transfer (SCRT) offering

* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp says SCRT offering is a rated, securitization of about $934 million of guaranteed senior and unguaranteed subordinate securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

