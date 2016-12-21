版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-NYX announces £15 million debt add-on to increase flexibility, to fund co's ongoing consolidation

Dec 21 NYX Gaming Group Ltd :

* Unit amended its senior facilities agreement with Ares management to increase term facility commitment by £15 million

* NYX Gaming Group - under terms of amended agreement, co has ability to utilize incremental £15mm in any of company's wholly-owned subsidiaries

* NYX announces £15 million debt add-on to increase flexibility and to fund the company's ongoing consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

