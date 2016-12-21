版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-Invensense to pay TDK Corp $46.7 mln upon termination of deal

Dec 21 Invensense Inc :

* Invensense - agreement also provides, upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, TDK to pay co a termination fee of $46.7 million

* Invensense Inc - upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances company to pay TDK Corp a termination fee of $46.7 million

