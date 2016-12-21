版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group signs agreement to buy 43 Burger King restaurants in Cincinnati market

Dec 21 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc :

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - transaction is expected to close in January 2017

* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc signs agreement to purchase 43 Burger King restaurants in the Cincinnati market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐