公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 23:27 BJT

BRIEF-Walgreens expands availability of naloxone without a prescription to 33 states and Washington D.C.

Dec 21 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens expands availability of naloxone without a prescription to 33 states and washington d.c. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

