公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-New York REIT- Co through units entered into loan agreement in aggregate amount of $500 mln on Dec. 20

Dec 21 New York REIT Inc :

* New York REIT - on Dec 20, 2016, co through units entered into loan agreement in aggregate amount of $500.0 million-sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2i0DZzb) Further company coverage:

