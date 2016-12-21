BRIEF-FINRA fines 12 firms for failing to protect records from alteration

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority:
* FINRA fines 12 firms a total of $14.4 million for failing to protect records from alteration
* FINRA - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Wells Fargo Prime Services, LLC were jointly fined $4 million
* FINRA says RBC Capital Markets LLC and RBC Capital Markets Arbitrage S.A. were jointly fined $3.5 million
* FINRA - Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC and First Clearing, LLC were jointly fined $1.5 million
* FINRA - each of the 12 firms had worm deficiencies that affected millions, and in some cases, hundreds of millions, of records pivotal to firms' brokerage businesses
* FINRA- RBS Securities, Inc. was fined $2 million
* FINRA - in settling matter, firms neither admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of FINRA's findings
* FINRA says found that three of firms failed to retain certain broker-dealer records
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.