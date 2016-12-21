版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Peabody Energy says bankruptcy court approved stipulation relating to amendment to DIP final order - SEC filing

Dec 21 Peabody Energy Corp -

* Peabody Energy Corp- On December 21, bankruptcy court approved a stipulation filed by company relating to an amendment to DIP final order - SEC filing

* Peabody Energy Corp - Is required to file with bankruptcy court plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with respect thereto by Dec 22, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2hcJVZm) Further company coverage:

