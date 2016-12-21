版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Colony starwood homes through a unit entered into a fourth amendment

Dec 21 Colony Starwood Homes

* Colony starwood homes - on December 16, co through a unit entered into a fourth amendment-SEC filing

* Colony starwood homes says fourth amendment extends maturity date of legacy sway credit agreement to June 15, 2017- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

