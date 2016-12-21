版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 01:40 BJT

BRIEF-Hyundai Motors America has fired its chief executive, Dave Zuchowski - CNBC

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* Hyundai Motors America has fired its chief executive, Dave Zuchowski - CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)

