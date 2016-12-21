版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-TASER International says Louisiana State Police to opt for full deployment of 1,556 Axon Body 2 cameras

Dec 21 Taser International Inc

* unit says louisiana state police to opt for a full deployment of 1,556 axon body 2 cameras

* Order was received in q4 of 2016 and cameras are also expected to ship in same quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

