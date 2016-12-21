BRIEF-Magellan petroleum says Tellurian Investments Inc, entered into common stock purchase agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Dec 21 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Magellan Petroleum- on Dec 19, Tellurian Investments Inc, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with total delaware, unit of Total S.A.
* Magellan Petroleum Corp - amendmend permits increase in maximum number of shares of tellurian common stock from 10 million to 13 million
* Magellan Petroleum Corp- merger agreement amendment has been approved by board of directors of each of Magellan and Tellurian
* Magellan Petroleum-under stock agreement, Tellurian will sell,issue to total, about 35.3 million shares of tellurian for purchase price of about $207 million
* Magellan Petroleum Corp - amendment extends 'outside date' from january 31, 2017 to february 28, 2017 - sec filing
* Magellan Petroleum-amendment requires magellan to appoint 1 board designee of total to board of magellan effective upon closing of merger
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.