BRIEF-Niko Resources updates on Hazira Field operations

Dec 21 Niko Resources Ltd

* Niko Resources Ltd says it has signed an asset purchase agreement with Sun Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd. for divesting its 33.33% operating interest in Hazira Field

* Niko Resources - does not consider operations from Hazira Field to be material as Hazira was nearing end of its life and an abandonment program was being planned for near future