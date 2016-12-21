版本:
BRIEF-Iteris stockholders approved amendment to bylaws

Dec 21 Iteris Inc

* Bylaw amendment was effective December 15, 2016 - SEC filing

* Iteris stockholders approved amendment to bylaws,changing size of board to not less than 6 nor more than 11,with exact number to be initially set at 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

