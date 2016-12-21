版本:
BRIEF-Synopsys obtains injunction in copyright suit against Atoptech

Dec 21 Synopsys Inc

* Injunction also prohibits Atoptech's support of products after March 2017

* Synopsys obtains injunction in copyright suit against Atoptech

* California federal district court has issued a permanent injunction against Atoptech and in favor of synopsys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

