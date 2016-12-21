BRIEF-Spartannash Co enters into an amendment to company's amended and restated loan and security agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Spartannash Co :
* Spartannash Co- on December 20, entered into an amendment to company's amended and restated loan and security agreement
* Spartannash Co - amendment provides ability to increase size of term loan to $60 million from approximately $27 million
* Spartannash Co - amendment extends maturity date of term loan from January 8, 2020 to December 20, 2021 Source text (bit.ly/2hWsVpO) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.