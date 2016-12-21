版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Tigenix Takeda exercises its option to develop and commercialize CX601 in both Japan and Canada

Dec 21 Tigenix NV :

* Tigenix: Takeda exercises its option to develop and commercialize CX601 in both Japan and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

