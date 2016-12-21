版本:
BRIEF-Parke Bancorp announces cash dividend increase

Dec 21 Parke Bancorp Inc -

* Parke Bancorp Inc announces cash dividend increase

* Board approved an increase in qtrly dividend rate from $0.08 per share to $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

