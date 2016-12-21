版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Trump to name Carl Icahn as special advisor on regulatory overhaul - CNBC, citing DJ

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* Trump to name Carl Icahn as special advisor on regulatory overhaul; Icahn also playing role in selecting next SEC chief - CNBC, citing DJ

