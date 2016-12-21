版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Starwood Property issues $700 mln aggregate principal amount of 5.000 pct unsecured senior notes

Dec 21 Starwood Property Trust Inc :

* Starwood Property Trust - on Dec 16, co issued $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% unsecured senior notes due 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2hdZaB3) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐