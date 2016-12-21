BRIEF-Zoetis says entered into a revolving credit agreement with a syndicate of banks

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 Zoetis Inc :
* Zoetis -company will have the right to increase the commitments under the credit agreement to up to $1.5 billion
* Zoetis Inc - on December 21, 2016, Zoetis Inc entered into a revolving credit agreement with a syndicate of banks - sec filing
* Zoetis Inc- revolving credit agreement providing for a five-year $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.