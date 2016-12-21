版本:
BRIEF-Carl Icahn says received 2,926,203 depositary units of Icahn Enterprises

Dec 21 Icahn Enterprises Lp :

* Carl Icahn says received 2,926,203 depositary units of Icahn Enterprises as payment-in-kind dividend on about 127 million depositary units owned

* Carl Icahn owned 129,999,050 depositary units, or 89.89 pct stake, of Icahn Enterprises Lp after the transaction Source text - bit.ly/2hWB7X0 Further company coverage:

