版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 07:10 BJT

BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings files for potential shelf offering of its class A common stock

Dec 21 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc :

* Files for potential shelf offering of its class A common stock; size not disclosed

* AMC Entertainment Holdings says the shelf relates to sales of the class A common stock by co or its selling stockholders from time to time Source text: (bit.ly/2hbqj61) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐