版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Microvision raises $2.14 million from the sale of common stock

Dec 21 MicroVision Inc -

* MicroVision raises $2.14 million from the sale of common stock

* Announced sale of two million shares of its common stock at a price of $1.07 per share to Ben Lawrence-Farhi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

