公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:48 BJT

BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec Global files for a mixed shelf of up to $150 mln

Dec 21 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc :

* Oxford Immunotec Global Plc - files for a mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2hWGDZO Further company coverage:

