BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC enters into third amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc :
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc - entered into a third amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Goldman Sachs BDC - amendment extends final maturity date from November 4, 2020 to December 16, 2021 - SEC filing
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc - amendment increase aggregate commitments under revolving credit facility from $570 million to $605 million
* Goldman Sachs BDC -revolving credit facility continues to include feature which would allow co to increase total size of facility to maximum of $1.0 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2hUMDjr) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.