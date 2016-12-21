版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:44 BJT

BRIEF-Spire enters into commercial paper program

Dec 21 Spire Inc

* On December 21 Co entered into commercial paper program pursuant to which Spire may issue short-term, unsecured commercial paper notes

* Notes will have maturities of up to 365 days from date of issue- SEC filing

* Aggregate face or principal amount under program at any time not to exceed $975 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐