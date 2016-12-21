版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-Eastman Kodak says expects announcement of deal for sale of prosper business by 2016 end

Dec 21 Eastman Kodak Co :

* Eastman Kodak - expected announcement of deal for sale of prosper business by 2016 end and in talks with potential buyers; see talks to continue into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐