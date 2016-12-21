版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Bancorp says U.S. District Court approves terms of agreement of settlement

Dec 21 Bancorp Inc :

* On December 15, 2016, court approved terms of stipulation and agreement of settlement - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2hV9AoW) Further company coverage:

