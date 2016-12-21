版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 00:32 BJT

BRIEF-Renoworks Software converts convertible revolving note receivable into equity stake of Remote Sales Force

Dec 21 Renoworks Software Inc

* Renoworks software inc says conversion of note receivable results in company having a 33 1/3% ownership of remote sales force inc

* Renoworks software inc says converted non-negotiable, convertible revolving note receivable into an equity stake of remote sales force inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐