BRIEF-The First Of Long Island Corporation announces Q4 cash dividend of $.14 per share

Dec 21 First Of Long Island Corp:

* The first of long island corporation announces fourth quarter cash dividend of $.14 per share

* New dividend represents a 5% increase over split-adjusted dividend declared in same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

