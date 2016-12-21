版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 00:52 BJT

BRIEF-Spectra Energy says CFIUS concludes review of combination of co and Enbridge

Dec 21 Spectra Energy Corp

* Spectra Energy - Notice from CFIUS, has concluded review of combination of company and Enbridge - SEC filing

* Spectra Energy - Determined there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to proposed combination with Enbridge - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2hHSoTe) Further company coverage:

