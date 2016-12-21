版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 01:22 BJT

BRIEF-HG Vora Capital Management reports 9.95 pct passive stake in Tronc

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* HG Vora Capital Management reports 9.95 pct passive stake in Tronc Inc as of Dec 21 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ifND0b) Further company coverage:

