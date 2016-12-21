版本:
BRIEF-Taseko receives final permit for Florence copper test facility

Dec 21 Taseko Mines Ltd:

* Taseko receives final permit for florence copper test facility

* United States Environmental Protection agency issued final required permit to construct and operate phase 1 test facility in Florence

* Underground injection control permit will become effective on January 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

