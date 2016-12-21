版本:
BRIEF-Hormel Foods CEO Jeffrey Ettinger's FY 2016 total compensation was $12.2 mln

Dec 21 Hormel Foods Corp

* CEO Jeffrey Ettinger's FY 2016 total compensation $12.2 million versus $9.46 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* CFO Jody Feragen's FY 2016 total compensation $4.0 million versus $3.1 million in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2ifUJ4S Further company coverage:

