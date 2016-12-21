版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 02:08 BJT

BRIEF- Hyundai Motor America says W. Gerald Flannery named interim President, CEO

Dec 21 Hyundai Motor America:

* W. Gerald Flannery named interim President and CEO of Hyundai Motor America

* Hyundai Motor America - Flannery succeeds Dave Zuchowski who will be leaving company

* Hyundai Motor America says a search for Zuchowski's replacement will begin immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

