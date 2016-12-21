BRIEF-Facebook releases latest global government requests report for H1 2016

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 Facebook Inc
* Facebook says releasing latest global government requests report for the first half of 2016
* Facebook Inc says "have expanded our reporting of emergency requests and disclosures to include countries outside the United States"
* Facebook - Report includes information about requests received from governments around world to preserve data pending receipt of formal legal process
* Facebook - During H1 2016, received 38,675 preservation requests for 67,129 accounts
* Facebook - Government requests for account data increased by 27 percent in first half of 2016 globally compared to last half of 2015, increasing from 46,710 to 59,229 requests
* Facebook - As for content restriction requests, number of items restricted for violating local law decreased by 83 percent from 55,827 to 9,663 in first half of 2016
* Facebook - Majority of data requests received from law enforcement in U.S. in H1 2016, or about 56 percent, contained non-disclosure order prohibiting company from notifying user
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.