2016年 12月 22日

BRIEF-U.S. FDA says permits marketing of new tissue expander for women undergoing breast reconstruction following mastectomy

Dec 21 U.S. FDA -

* U.S. FDA permits marketing of new tissue expander for women undergoing breast reconstruction following mastectomy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

