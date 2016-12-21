版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 03:54 BJT

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. says declared special dividend

Dec 21 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc -

* Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. declares special dividend

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc- Declared a special dividend of $0.10 per common share based on expected earnings for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐