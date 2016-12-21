版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Dec 21 Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA

* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says it intends to list its common stock on nyse under the symbol "KP"

* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says the co is to be renamed Klöckner Pentaplast Inc

* Kleopatra Holdings 1 SCA says Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs are among underwriters to the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2hb2xao) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐