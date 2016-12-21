BRIEF-Gp Strategies Corp enters into a fifth amended and restated financing and security agreement

Dec 21 Gp Strategies Corp :

* Gp Strategies Corp- on Dec. 15, entered into a fifth amended and restated financing and security agreement

* Gp Strategies - agreement provides for new revolving credit facility with up to a maximum principal amount of $100 million, expiring on December 31, 2021

* Gp Strategies Corp- credit agreement provides for a term loan in principal amount of $40 million maturing on April 30, 2020

* Gp Strategies - new term loan used to refinance $11.1 million remaining balance of existing term loan