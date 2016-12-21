版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Fmc Technologies- High Court Of Justice approved european cross-border merger between Technip and TechnipFMC

Dec 21 Fmc Technologies Inc :

* Fmc Technologies -chancery division of high court of justice of england and wales approved european cross-border merger between technip and technipfmc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

