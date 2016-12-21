版本:
BRIEF-KCAP Financial says Catamaran CLO 2016-1 ltd., a $408.5 mln collateralized loan obligation fund has closed

Dec 21 Kcap Financial Inc :

* Kcap financial inc says Catamaran CLO 2016-1 ltd., a $408.5 million collateralized loan obligation fund has closed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

