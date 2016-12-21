版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares files for potential mixed shelf offering size not disclosed

Dec 21 Prosperity Bancshares Inc :

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2h3kOTP) Further company coverage:

